U.S. Olympian Gwen Berry turned her back on the playing of the national anthem. She stated it did not stand for her and her people. With all due respect Ms. Berry, from 1775 to date, 1.8 million Americans have died in wars for your freedoms. A large part of those soldiers were African Americans. They fought wars for this country and its flag. They also fought segregation and racism. They won those wars and the civil rights battles.
So when you turn your back on the anthem, you disrespect what those black soldiers fought and died for. As a U.S. Olympian, you are living the American dream and should be ashamed to turn your back on them and America.
Another national anthem and playing of Taps respect issue that occurred during the July 3, Owensboro KIA Vietnam War Wall ceremony at the convention center. I was a member of the VFW Post 696 honor guard unit. During the playing of the national anthem and Taps, if you're military, you salute. If you're a civilian, you put your right hand over your heart.
I noted about 20 people who just stood with their hands to their sides. That shows disrespect for your country, the flag and the ones who died for your freedoms. Don't stand there like a fence post. Show respect. Next time, get it right.
Retired Master Sgt. James Goodall
Owensboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.