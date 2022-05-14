We all think of law enforcement when we think of the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, but we often forget it is also a business. Our sheriff’s office is somewhat unique because it also provides full-time professional law enforcement. This is possible due to a $2.9 million dollar subsidy from Fiscal Court. Needless to say, Fiscal Court expects the sheriff’s administration to be exceptionally frugal with the money it provides.
The budget for the sheriff’s office is complex, and Sheriff Barry Smith has worked on every facet of it. Because the office is funded primarily through fee collection, the budget ebbs and flows. Lower tax rates, lower civil process service, the price of fuel and overtime all affect the budget process. Sheriff Smith has faced all of these issues either as sheriff or chief deputy.
Sheriff Smith recognizes them, plans for them, and does an admirable job of working within these confines.
Additionally, there is an annual audit, accreditation standards to be met, mutual aid agreements, grant management, asset forfeiture account management, a hiring process, and various boards and committees. And, yes, Sheriff Smith has done all of these things, too.
Remember, the sheriff’s office is as much a business organization as a law enforcement organization, and your tax money supports both. Experience does matter. Barry has 27 years of law enforcement experience and a commanding grasp of the business side. Because of this, he has my full endorsement for the office of Sheriff.
Major (Ret.) J.D. Marksberry
Former chief deputy
Owensboro
