A $6 million annual budget. 72 staff members. The responsibility of collecting $68 million in annual taxes. Managing almost 50 estates through probate court at any given time.
Those are huge numbers that come with huge responsibilities.
Running the office of Daviess County sheriff not only means leading the fight against crime and protecting the citizens of Daviess County, but it also means running a large business.
For years, former Sheriff Keith Cain trusted his (then) Chief Deputy Barry Smith to run the operations of the office. There’s a reason why Barry was the “face” of the department during Keith’s final years in office. Keith was grooming Barry.
During that time, along with his years of working through the ranks, Sheriff Smith has continuously been “the person” asked to do more and to achieve more within the sheriff's department – always hitting the mark.
Sheriff Cain placed his vote when he rode his colt off into the sunset by naming Barry Smith to replace him.
Now it’s our turn to keep Barry as our sheriff. He has the full support of the Daviess County Sheriff's Department. He’s a conservative that always does the right thing, without hesitation.
I’ve called Barry my friend since the sixth grade. I know that he’s the right person at the right time to keep the growing crime rates that we are seeing in the city from moving to the county, and the only person experienced to ensure that the department's operations are efficient and maximized.
John Campo
Owensboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.