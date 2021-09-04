Some parents made lockdown at Apollo High School worse
I am profoundly dismayed by some Apollo parents regarding the lockdown on Aug. 26. I was about to enter the school when I received a message from my husband (already inside for our meeting) that they had locked down. I immediately returned to my car, unsure if the lockdown was a drill or real.
When I noted arrival of police, and subsequently received a text from my teen, I realized it was not a drill and watched as vehicles parked in the bus line in front of the building.
I’m certain these parents were concerned for their child(ren). However, their actions created multiple hazards for the situation! If there had been a need for fire trucks, ambulances, SWAT, etc., parents’ vehicles blocking access would have slowed emergency response.
If the school had needed to evacuate students and get buses in, those vehicles were blocking the way. If the situation had been more severe, those parents were now potentially additional targets, diverting emergency response focus from the students and staff.
After the lockdown was lifted, my husband witnessed a parent rush up and ask what happened. After my husband explained and reassured safety, the parent rushed past the school staff at the front door and very rudely demanded, “I need my kid. Bring them here right now!”
This is how you treat the staff that just put their lives on the line to keep all the kids safe? Shame on that parent for their disrespect. Next time, think before you react!
Brigitta Adkins
Owensboro
