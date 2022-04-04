Reader’s Write
I am very concerned about the trash in our city. As I drive all over the city doing errands, I see litter in every part of our city. It has gotten worse, and I don’t see anything being done about it.
I want to live in a city I can be proud of. What must people think who come to Owensboro looking for a new place to live when they see trash laying all along the roads?
I would be happy to help in coming up with a solution to this problem. Something has to be done. Thank you.
Cheri Robinson
Owensboro
(1) comment
I concur with this writer completely. The city of Owensboro is embarrassing with all the trash along the sides of the road and in the medians.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.