The use of compression brakes, an option for truckers, on the Natcher exit creates significant noise for hundreds of residents on either side of the I-165 exit ramp. The noise is so loud that recently we had to stop a conversation in our home until a truck’s compression brake noise stopped.
According to Kentucky law: 71.20 Unlawful Use of Engine and/or Compression Brakes, this is prohibited in neighborhoods. Many community governments post signs to prohibit their use.
Will the mayor help? Which of the county judge-executive and county commissioner candidates will step up for the Natcher neighborhood to abate this noise?
Jim F. Ellis
Owensboro
