I say to state officials Robert Stivers, David Osborne, Ryan Quarles and Damon Thayer: Hello! Houston, we've got a problem; Kentucky is on fire with COVID-19! So stop bashing Gov. Andy Beshear for not asking your permission to act against the spread of COVID-19. Why would he?
You questioned the virus' existence in the beginning. You kept the legislative session open, exposing legislators to possible infection. Beshear asked you to addressed COVID-19 issues during that legislative session, but instead, you used the session time to pass a suppressive voter ID bill. You supported and filed lawsuits to stop quarantine and mask mandates, the very things CDC says will prevent the spread of the virus. You refuse to accept the scientific fact that the economy will not improve until the virus is under control.
So what are you doing? Have you a plan? Have you petitioned Mitch McConnell to give funds to states slammed with COVID-19 costs? Have you asked McConnell for food assistance, another round of unemployment support or small business loans? No? Well, then get out of the way. Kentucky has a fire to put out and an economy to jump start and no time for partisan whining and obstruction.
Margaret Groves
Frankfort
