Senate Bill 138 in its title sounds innocuous, "Teaching American Principles Act." There's language about equality, equal protection under the law, the American promise, etc.
But then, there's the sentence that reads, "an employee of a local school district ... shall not be compelled to discuss current events or controversial topics related to public policy or social affairs with students."
It further states that any instruction on these topics must be explained "from diverse and contending perspectives."
Is there a positive side to the Holocaust? Is there a positive side to racism or slavery? Some might consider building the U.S. economy on the backs of brown and black people as a positive thing. Maybe if you have white skin. How about a positive side to the KKK or the outright murder of George Floyd?
Senate Bill 138 was possibly seen as a less troubling bill than HB 14 or HB 18, but that's the fox in sheepskin or the fox guarding the henhouse.
What dystopian future do these bills portray? A classroom with constant video surveillance, microphones hidden in classrooms, thought police listening during class times? Is this the future we want to have to be an informed and moral society -- a society which the Constitution and Declaration of Independence portray in lofty terms?
Sounds a lot like "Big Brother" to me.
Richard E. Brown
Owensboro
