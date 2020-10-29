District Court judges are among our most vital of public servants; a district judge must be fair, as well as compassionate. An effective judge must also be innovative in the challenging times we now are experiencing. I support Misty Miller to continue her role as District Court judge.
With the onset of the pandemic, Misty pivoted and implemented virtual court appearances to keep the court running. Misty has also responded to the societal challenges by expanding the use of mental health court services.
I have known Misty for many years, and she continues to impress with her dedication and willingness to be flexible and innovative. This is why I’m voting to keep Misty Miller has our District Court judge.
Carl Ringwall
Philpot
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.