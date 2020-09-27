Election Day is drawing near, and voters face a packed field of candidates vying for city commissioner. How do you make a choice? What makes a great city commissioner? I answered my own question through research.
Here’s what I found:
• Civic-minded
• Proven leader
• Innovative
One candidate, Dale Taylor, meets these criteria:
CIVIC-MINDED:
Dale has served on a variety of boards over the past few decades to make our city a better place to live. He worked for the Chamber of Commerce as director of programs early in his career and has served on the International Bar-B-Q committee, All-American Cities Certification committee and the United Way (see www.votedaletaylor.com). Dale currently serves on the City Property Maintenance Board due to his Let’s Clean It Up campaign.
PROVEN LEADER:
As commissioner, Dale Taylor will work to make decisions that reflect the will of the people, which should be the goal of all commissioners. The citizens of Owensboro will be at the forefront of every decision he makes.
INNOVATIVE:
Our community needs new ideas from an out-of-the-box thinker who will work to decrease crime, tackle the issue of substance abuse and refocus efforts for renewed economic and business development. Dale will listen, challenge current thinking and tackle the problems facing the City of Owensboro.
On Nov. 3, I respectfully ask you to consider casting your vote for an exceptional candidate, and my friend, Dale Taylor, for city commissioner of Owensboro.
Susan Warren
Owensboro
