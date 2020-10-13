From the BBQ Festival and American Red Cross , to coaching our youth on the ball field, Dale Taylor has always been a blue collar man for the people. From his humble roots in Alabama to his family moving to Owensboro, his parents worked hard and made sure he understood hard work and always protecting your fellow man.
I have had the pleasure of meeting Dale multiple times. From his infectious smile to the eye contact he has, you know you have his undivided attention.
Dale has a plan to retain young people, work with local law enforcement to get crime down and to help fix properties that have gone by the wayside. He is a man you can stop in any store, and he will have the conversation you want to have.
I am blessed to call Dale a friend, and I truly feel he brings all the qualities Owensboro not only wants, but what it needs.
John Fisher
Owensboro
