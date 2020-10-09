One could hardly blame some Owensboro voters for being a little confused about the campaign for Owensboro City Commission. There are 16 candidates for four seats. It's enough to make your head spin. Let’s clear it up some.
We urge all registered city voters to cast their ballot for Dale Taylor for city commissioner.
Dale has the heart of a servant leader. He has served our city and county over the past four decades in so many ways, from Leadership Owensboro involvement to the Citizens Health Care Advocates to Little League coach (see more at votedaletaylor.com).
His business career includes working for the local Chamber of Commerce, Central Bank & Trust, director of operations and vice president of human resources for WaxWorks Inc., and he is currently vice president of facilities and purchasing for River Valley Behavioral Health.
Dale has experience with large budgets and personnel decisions. While doing all of this, he also found time to host the popular regional outdoors TV show “Hunting Home with Dale Taylor.”
Dale believes in and will promote:
• Listening, trust and transparency in local government
• Doing the right things for the right reasons
• Improved property maintenance
• Increasing efforts toward crime prevention
• Prioritizing and attacking the substance abuse epidemic
• Business development and job creation
Dale has no hidden agendas, owes no favors and simply wants Owensboro to be the best it can be. Please Vote Dale Taylor for Owensboro city commissioner.
Jerry and Koko Morris
Owensboro
