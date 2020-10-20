My name is Del Harley. I am letting you know that I support Dale Taylor as city commissioner of Owensboro. I have known him and his family since high school. I am impressed with his desire to clean up our town.
We have seen a lot of new buildings and facilities go up while ignoring older run-down properties at the same time.
I support his efforts to identify and improve those abandoned and neglected properties, as they are a blight on our city. I thought our TIFs (tax increment financing) were designed to address these needs, but instead went to the Kentucky 54 area that was anything but blighted.
I’m counting on Dale to follow through on those efforts when he is elected in order to make Owensboro a safe place to live and raise our families.
Del Harley
Owensboro
