This has been a year none of us will ever forget. As superintendents of the Daviess County and Owensboro public schools districts, we will always remember 2020 as the year our students, especially our seniors, were denied many of the traditions and experiences that we had previously taken for granted as part of the final year of high school.
But we will also remember 2020 as the year that our community stepped up – more than ever – to demonstrate its exceptional support of our schools and students. Across Owensboro/Daviess County, individuals, businesses and groups have showered the Class of 2020 with an outpouring of support, celebrating their achievement in graduating from high school in the midst of a worldwide pandemic.
We have seen our friends, neighbors and community partners rise up to shower our seniors with congratulatory messages on social media, words of encouragement on marquees, chalk art on sidewalks and other demonstrations of positive wishes.
On behalf of every member of the OPS and DCPS Class of 2020, thank you. Thank you for all you have done to nurture and encourage these students throughout their academic careers.
Now, as they prepare to leave high school and take their first steps into the next chapters of their lives, whether it be postsecondary education, the workforce or military service, they will take with them the knowledge that they are building their futures on a strong foundation of a caring community.
Dr. Matthew Constant
Superintendent, Owensboro Public Schools
Matt Robbins
Superintendent, Daviess County Public Schools
