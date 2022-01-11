The beginning of a new year provides us with an opportunity to resolve to be better versions of ourselves. One of the most important ways in which we can do that is to commit to service to others.
As we celebrate National School Board Recognition Month in January, we are honored to recognize members of the Owensboro and Daviess County Public Schools districts’ Boards of Education. These 10 individuals have stepped forward to lead and to serve our community by serving our children.
Members of the OPS and DCPS boards dedicate countless hours of time to make informed decisions that make a difference in the lives of our children today – and ensure the progress, growth and success of Owensboro/Daviess County for years to come.
School boards are elected by you, your family, your friends, your neighbors – our community. They have accepted the responsibility for our most precious resource and the key to the future: Our children and their educational opportunities.
As members of the community they serve – whose children and grandchildren attend our public schools – these individuals demonstrate visionary leadership in continuing our proud tradition of excellence by putting kids first in everything they do.
Please join us in expressing appreciation to Melissa Decker, Michael Johnson, Jeremy Edge, Leigh Rhoades Doyal and Dr. Jeremy Luckett (Owensboro Public Schools) and Dale Stewart, Todd Anderson, Frank Riney, Dr. Tom Payne and James Morgan (Daviess County Public Schools).
On behalf of the students, staff and families of our districts – thank you.
Dr. Matthew Constant
superintendent, Owensboro Public Schools
Matt Robbins
superintendent, Daviess County Public Schools
