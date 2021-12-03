My name is Gary Griffin. I am a retired teacher who subs regularly at Estes Elementary School.
Three years ago, Krystal Williams went before the school board seeking permission to solicit funding for students to receive pajamas for Christmas. Permission was granted and Krystal went all out. The first year was successful enough for about three classes to receive a set. Last year, she took it to the limit: pajamas for all 500 students. She succeeded. Then, she did it again this year but with a cherry on top: 500 students will receive a set of pajamas and a book.
She could not have done it without the help of so many generous donors. Thank you all. If you could see what she and I see in that school – many children living in devastating poverty and receiving so little on Christmas day – you would know this is the best money you have spent all year long.
Thank you again.
And thank you, Krystal. This woman has about 22 students five days a week and three of her own at home. She can't buy them all in bulk due to varying sizes from a pre-schooler to a fifth-grader. An older student doesn't want the festive and playful images on their pajamas that the younger one loves. Lots of thought goes into this, along with many hours of her own time.
A good woman indeed.
Gary Griffin
Owensboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.