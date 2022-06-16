There are many wonderful people in Owensboro and Daviess County, many of whom are at the Hermitage Nursing and Rehab on Parrish Avenue.
We recently had a dear, dear sister die. This very sad experience was made much easier seeing the great attention she received in the nearly one month she was at Hermitage Nursing Home.
The nurses and everyone seemed to be exactly in their right position and profession, exhibiting the kind of loving care they would give their own mothers.
The attention showed such professionalism, yet down-to-Earth comforting, sweet care. They never seemed to let up on helping her improve.
I would hear, as I volunteered for the seven-county nursing home area, that the rehabilitative care at Hermitage was outstanding and I certainly found this to be true.
I give them all a big hug and a bigger, "Thank You."
Ova Hookey
Owensboro
