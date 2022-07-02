Thanks to all who help make ROMP a source of pride for our community
As the first ROMP Festival in the official “Bluegrass Capital of The World” era ends, I feel it is appropriate to reflect on ROMP 2022 and what it has become. The weather was ideal, Yellow Creek Park in pristine form, and of course the music; the four-day lineup produced one memorable set after another.
Since 2011, we have watched ROMP transform from a traditional bluegrass festival to a festival proudly showcasing the roots and branches of bluegrass and acoustic string band music while continuing to honor the traditional music of Bill Monroe.
At a time when much in the world seems misguided, this community and visitors from all over came together in a field in eastern Daviess County for friendship, fellowship and a celebration of music in its purest forms. Music is the central component, but those attending understand ROMP has become so much more.
ROMP relies on staff and volunteers dedicating countless hours of their time. ROMP helps fund many worthwhile programs at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum, but ROMP has become a meaningful event for our community as well.
ROMP is now a brand, a theme and something the world will know and respect. We have much to be thankful for and proud of in our community and we are grateful ROMP can play a role.
To the staff, volunteers and community I say thank you for making ROMP truly something special and a source of pride for all of Owensboro-Daviess County.
See ya next summer.
Chris Love
Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum
Chairman, ROMP Festival
