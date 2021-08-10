Thanks to all who spoke out against Outer Loop
I am the president of the Stop the Outer Loop organization. I would like to respond to some of the criticisms recently published about the actions of our group.
Some may believe that we overreacted. Others say the loop project had no chance, even without a citizen protest. I disagree with both points.
I had a long and pleasant conversation with an official at the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. He assured me the loud opposition from the citizens was the main deciding factor in their decision. He even called me the following day after the public announcement to make sure I heard the news.
We elect government officials to represent our views and interests. This does not mean that after the election is over, we citizens have no role or responsibilities. We have an obligation to speak out when the government goes ‘off the rails.’ This was the case with the Outer Loop.
The officials that created this proposal may have been well-meaning. But they grossly misunderstood the impact. The 2,538 members of our group, along with 1,779 signers of a written petition, and 5,966 on a virtual petition did not misunderstand. They knew instinctively and immediately this was a terrible idea.
Property rights are the cornerstone of our freedom. This road proposal would have trampled the rights of thousands of county residents. It would have destroyed the rural character and seriously hurt the farm economy of our county.
That is why we spoke out, with an immediate and loud voice. Not only because it is our right as citizens, but our responsibility.
We citizens are not merely obstacles to the wishes and desires of our leaders. We, the people, are in charge — but only when we take action.
Thank you to all the people who spoke up and took action.
Janie Marksberry
Philpot
