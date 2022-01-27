I want to publicly thank Daviess County state Rep. DJ Johnson and state Sen. Matt Castlen. These gentlemen voted no on Senate Bill 120, the historical horse racing bill. This is the bill that will allow Ellis Park to open a gambling venue, with 600 machines, in our Town Square Mall.
Both Republicans and Democrats voted in favor of the bill, which supporters said was necessary to bolster the Kentucky horse industry. Opponents of the bill included Sen. Whitney Westerfield (R) from Crofton, who called the bill unconstitutional, stressing that proper procedure required a constitutional amendment ratified by a state vote. I agree with Sen. Westerfield.
I remember in 1988 a constitutional amendment was necessary to establish the Kentucky Lottery. It is clear that our lawmakers are bowing to the wishes of the horse industry, to the detriment of our local communities. Sen Westerfield said it best, ”gambling in all its forms is predatory and bad public policy.”
Alice Tooley
Owensboro
