This note is to tell people what a very kind and generous group of people we have in Hospice. Of all the different organizations that I have ever had, they are the most selfless other than my own family.
I cannot say enough good things about them, so I will leave with your own good thoughts. Thanks for lending an ear.
Bud Boarman
Whitesville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.