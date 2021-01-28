One thing I am very tired of hearing is the comparison between the U.S. Capitol insurrection and the protests last spring and summer. It should be a contrast instead.
The protests last year were about centuries of systematic racism against Black people that led to the deaths of innocent people. Millions of lives of people of color have been dehumanized and lost to racism. When I say “lost,” I mean dead. Gone forever. Those who lawfully protested fought for them.
The insurrection at our U.S. Capitol was hundreds of people attempting to violently overturn the election results. They attempted a coup against their own government, even carrying zip ties and hoods to use on them.
To even try to draw a comparison is whataboutism on steroids. There is none at all.
Carey Ann Atherton
Owensboro
