Those in the ministry should be treated as first responders
Why can’t priests, preachers, ministers, etc., get put on the first responders list? They visit the sick in hospitals, their homes and nursing homes. Some teach religion classes to children. They do a lot around many more people. They need to feel safe.
Joe Newton
Owensboro
