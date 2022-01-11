A full year since the failed insurrection, the former president and his sycophants continue to lie about the integrity of the 2020 election while offering zero substantiated proof of any large scale fraud, anywhere.
Incredibly, millions of GOP voters seem willing to believe those lies.
As we begin to consider the 2022 election, no candidate -- incumbent or otherwise -- who does not fully disavow the lie is worthy of your vote. They know the truth but will endanger democracy itself to get votes.
They are not fit to hold office.
Chuck Holcomb
Owensboro
