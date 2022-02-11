It’s nice to see that Mr. Goodall took notice of my different views on current events. This shows that our system of government still works. And this is one reason why many people want to come to this country and how many have evolved into Americans over the last few hundred years.
I still stand by what I expressed earlier. Protests which hoped to further civil rights are on a different level than what happened on Jan. 6. Trying to overturn the Constitution because you don’t like the result of an election is treason. And our system of laws means everyone involved, from the leaders, to the boots on the ground, should be held accountable.
The fence erected in Washington, D.C., after Jan. 6 was put in place to protect our Constitution. Without that, there would be no need for the fence at the southern border because the United States would be on the same level as every other nondemocratic nation that can’t depend on free and open elections.
We have been working to remove the cancer of drugs in our society for years, but until we answer the question of why there is such an appetite for these drugs in our society, the progress will be slow.
I doubt I will change Mr. Goodall’s opinion, nor he mine. But one thing we may agree on is that none of our senators, McConnell or Paul, or our representative, Guthrie, have the will to stand up and say what is needed in this situation. They took an oath to uphold the Constitution, but they have decided to overlook that in this situation.
David Fleischmann
Owensboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.