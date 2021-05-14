At the beginning of a rebroadcast of episode two of the PBS documentary series "Rise Of The Nazis" that aired on WNIN Channel 9 at 9 p.m. Sunday, May 9, the narration begins with the words, "It's January 1933, and Germany has a new chancellor. He refuses to engage in the boring day-to-day detail of running a country. He has no interest in the opinions of experts and refuses to read briefings. Instead, he tasks his team with a simple assignment: Destroy democracy and make him dictator. Destroying democracy will take just six months."
It is both uncanny and tragic that, instead of referring to Adolf Hitler, these same words could be contemporarily applied to the presidency of a one-term, insurrectionist, twice-impeached 45th U.S. President named Donald J. Trump.
While, fortunately, Trump's efforts to topple our government during his single term of office were ultimately unsuccessful, democracy is a fragile thing, and his efforts to wreak havoc on our democratic republic continue unabated, aided and abetted by his cult of seditious, unpatriotic and complicit Republican members of both Houses of Congress, who have chosen to sell their nation out by elevating partisan politics over love of country, perpetuating the lie that Joe Biden’s election was a fraud, and endorsing several states’ efforts to resurrect Jim Crow-era voting restrictions.
We are at an existential inflection point in our nation’s history, and those of us who still possess a shred of decency must intervene before it’s too late.
Steve Logsdon
Livermore
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.