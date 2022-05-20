A hope of healing
With respect to the upcoming Supreme Court decision regarding Roe Vs. Wade, I anticipate this issue to be struck down and the choice to murder a child will be left to the states.
The arguments from the left are illogical, not based on science, and clearly represent an evil that has permeated our nation for almost 50 years. A child is a human being from conception to natural death, and no invented constitutional “right” exists to end that human being’s life.
Roe v. Wade was wrongfully decided, as many in the law profession will attest; even Ruth Bader Ginsburg argued that it was too sweeping and vulnerable to attacks.
If this decision strikes down Roe, we will still continue to fight for the unborn until abortion is unthinkable. With the help of Almighty God, we will win this fight and protect every unborn child, as well as care for, and provide assistance to mothers and their families.
We are pro-life, and together, we can work to protect the unborn and help mothers and families. I believe there can be healing in this divided country, and we want to be a part of that process.
Stacey Davis
Director of the Right to Life of Owensboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.