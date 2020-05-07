We should hold our local elected officials to account. They get a nice (taxpayer-funded) government salary and benefits that the average citizen would like to have from their employers. The government employees are involved in setting their own bountiful salary and benefits.
So when a citizen goes to the courthouse or calls 6-plus times over several months, and a certain county official is never in the office and her staff does not know when she will be, something stinks.
We need to stop electing on identity politics like gender, sexual orientation and race. We need qualification level, dedication level, good work ethic and accountability to the taxpayers to be the leading set of guiding factors. Elected officials should be available and accountable to the voting citizenry (taxpayers).
No wonder the county is in financial dire straits. We have too many highly paid employees on the payroll and a cushy benefit system. This is not referring to those behind the glass windows that come to work every day, but to their elected managers that never seem to be available. Time to help them get unelected.
We pay these people handsomely so they can find more ways to raise our taxes and spend our earned monies on things we would not spend it on. And we vote them back in time and time again. It is time we realize what has been going on all along and hold them to account.
James Clark
Owensboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.