There certainly have been numerous Readers Write offerings that are nothing more than echoed blather from the Fox News Channel and talk radio. Without takes on what it says about one's inability or refusal to think or objectively reason for one's self, it does expose a harsh reality.
Make no mistake, the president, by example, has made it acceptable for some to seek comfort in not only their own narcissism and sociopathology, but their fears, insecurities, bigotry, hypocrisy, ignorance, rage and vanity as well.
“Propaganda works best when those who are being manipulated are confident they are acting of their own free will.” - Joseph Goebbels
Robin Roberts
Owensboro
