Too many businesses received PPP loans that they didn’t need
After viewing the website, www.covidbailouttracker.com, it is obvious why our nation has an inflation rate of 7%. I was amazed at the number of local businesses that applied for PPP loans, which were forgiven and received as a tax-free income.
Many businesses needed these loans, such as restaurants, hotels and churches, etc. However, many of these businesses that applied for the loans were not affected by the COVID-19 shutdown.
Although their loan application was legal, is it ethical for business owners to apply when COVID-19 had no effect on their profit? Was it appropriate to increase the United States’ debt, which obligates our children and grandchildren to pay back in the future?
At least the individuals who received the stimulus checks did not apply for these amounts. This is the worst response to a pandemic in U.S history with 961,000 deaths, and $4.5 trillion spent, which caused the highest inflation since 1982.
Tom Hanks said it best in his movie Forrest Gump, “Stupid is as stupid does.” Was it stupid to flood the economy with this extra money when nothing was being produced, and demand for goods and services on a rise due to free money being given to businesses and individuals?
Now, the Democrats want to pour more money into the economy with the “Build Back Better” bill, which will cause even more inflation and poverty. I believe these Democrats should remove their masks, so voters can see the faces of those who are causing this inflation.
Larry O’Bryan
Philpot
