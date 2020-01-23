Visit Owensboro (our local tourist commission) recently planned and executed the 2A Girls/Boys State Basketball and Cheerleading Championships, which took place at the Sportscenter.
If you did not get a chance to attend, you missed the performance of a plethora of outstanding high school student-athletes, that included both cheerleaders and basketball players showcasing their unique skills. Several of the students have already signed Division I scholarships and many visited our local colleges during their stay.
The organization and quality of the athletic events impressed everyone involved; however, the games and competitions only tell a piece of the story, because the big winner this past weekend was Owensboro-Daviess County. Hotel occupancy was 90%, and industry experts predicted the event would create at least a $500,000 impact on the local economy.
Chamber President and CEO Candance Brake said it best: “When a destination attracts visitors, local businesses and residents win. Talent recruitment is a critical component, integral to our economic growth here. Visitors are prime recruits. Not only are we hoping they return as visitors, we hope that they, or their children, decide to make Owensboro home one day.”
Along with visitors experiencing our wonderful community, they got to hear an expert bluegrass musician play the national anthem on a banjo. To date, the performance by Chris Joslin, the executive director of the Bluegrass Hall of Fame and Museum, has received almost 50,000 views on Facebook. If you haven’t heard it, go to Visit Owensboro on Facebook. I promise you will be impressed.
Finally, a big thank you to the Visit Owensboro team that made this event a reality, which includes Mark Calitri, president & CEO, Dave Kirk, destination management, Chris Gendek, destination services, Jared Bratcher, sports director and Judy Peters, visitor services. They did all the hard work, marketing, preparation and on-site labor that made this event an overwhelming success.
On behalf of the board of directors and all our citizens, we thank you for your commitment, contribution and dedication to making our community a better place to visit, work and live.
Visit Owensboro Board of Directors
Kyle Aud, chairman
Brian Smith, vice chairman
Taylor Deveaux, treasurer
Claude Bacon
David Johnson
Brooklyn Maple
Darshana Patel
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.