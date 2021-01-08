Jan. 6, 2021, will go down as the day that the United States of America officially turned into a third world banana republic. And it was ignited by the current president and helped along by every Republican official who enabled him during the last four years.
Any elected official that didn’t speak out against this coward has to take some responsibility for what has happened. And speaking out after the election when you see that he is headed out is too little too late.
David Fleischmann
Owensboro
