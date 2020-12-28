It's plain to see why President Trump won't give up, even when he knows that he has lost. He is finally making money. His supporters are donating millions and millions to him. When confronted about what he is doing with all of that money, he said that he is going to use it for when he runs again. What if he doesn't run again? That is the only thing that he has made money doing.
Joe Newton
Owensboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.