Are you going to accept the results of the coming election? I'm 68 years old and until the coming of Donald Trump, I've never had to listen to anyone ask such a stupid question. The worst part is, when they ask Trump, he never knows.
The worst thing about Trump not knowing if he's going to accept the results of the coming election, besides the fact that it's un-American and treasonous, is one second he's denying what every intelligence agency in the country has been saying about Russian interference in the last election, and the next second he's trying to sow the seeds of doubt about the integrity of the next one.
I know I'm in the minority here in my home state of Kentucky, surrounded by his loyal minions who accept as gospel every incoherent blithering which pours forth from the hole in the middle of his face, but in my defense, I just want to say that at least I'm consistent in that from the first time I became aware of the guy when he was just an obnoxious arrogant young draft dodger, and then graduating to the position of Dean at his own make believe Trump University, up through his time as the host of an unrealistic reality TV show, and now as a president unprepared to deal with reality, I can honestly say that I have never been able to, nor will I ever be able to, stand anything about the guy.
Mike King
Owensboro
