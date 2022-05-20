Thank you for coverage
Thank you to the Messenger-Inquirer for your coverage of United Way’s donor recognition ceremony on May 11, 2022. We appreciate our media’s attention to the issues of homelessness, domestic violence, sexual assault, poverty, addiction and hunger, among others.
Our United Way has been working to meet these needs for years and still stands as a proven and reliable model. We are the only group that is solely dedicated to bringing together government agencies, local businesses, nonprofit organizations and individuals to engage in a true collaboration that changes lives.
Our donors are amongst the companies, caring employees, individuals and our City of Owensboro that give support annually. Hundreds of volunteers are the “backbone” of the United Way. Community Investment Volunteers compose their own panels to do a careful and thorough evaluation of each agency. These volunteers are drawn from a wide aspect of the community who know our challenges well and understand the role that our agencies play in meeting critical needs. These volunteers are meeting right now, making agency visits, and reviewing funding applications and financial information to make the most educated and responsible decisions that determine the most appropriate use of available dollars.
We stand in partnership to take a proactive role in responding to the most current issues facing the health, education and financial stability of everyone in our community. We are proud to be an essential part of Owensboro and Daviess County and its success!
Paula Yevincy, president and CEO
Fred May, community engagement volunteer
