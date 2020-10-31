In 1858, Abraham Lincoln began his famous "House Divided" speech, "If we could first know where we are, and whither we are tending, we could then judge what to do, and how to do it." Where are we today? Days from the election, our country is riven by turmoil and trial. Discordant elements avow that what is true — and what is trusted — must be examined and discarded anew. Their media-amplified claims insist that our nation was infected at its birth.
We are told many things by those who seek to transform our country into what it is not. Up is down. Left is right. Right is wrong. Silence is violence. Cops are bad. Looters are good. Monuments offend. Systemic racism afflicts our minds. Implicit bias governs our every thought. Borders are illegitimate. Our Declaration and Constitution are invalid because authored by slaveholders. We must confess our sins; we must atone; we must repent; we must bow. Their ideology brooks no dissent, and its ever-destructive appetite is never sated.
Whither shall we tend? The choice is before us. Through the mist and haze, the light of freedom beckons us ever forward. What will we do? The course is clear. But one party sustains the free expression of religion, the right to bear arms, an unequaled military, sovereign borders, sanctity of innocent human life, low taxes, reduced regulation, energy independence, fair trade and equality of opportunity. Whither shall you tend?
Sean Higgins
Owensboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.