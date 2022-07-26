I'm writing about an article that appeared about Harry Pedigo's speech at the Rotary Club. Harry told of his 15-year homelessness journey before God's purpose for his life eventually led him to volunteer at St. Benedict's in 2012 and to obtain a degree in social work from the University of Louisville.
And, during his program, he stated, "God knew what he was doing by taking me through this journey."
Pedigo's love of God is evident as he takes you on a tour of St. Benedict's. He includes and emphasizes his team of workers and volunteers during the tour.
I recalled my visit and my feelings afterward as I read Harry's comments, "there is something different about engaging with them. What you find is the humanity part of it. They're just like us. They bleed, they hurt, they've been through their own struggles and trauma, and they're in a crisis situation."
I urge others to visit and assist these homeless shelters, but I occasionally receive unfavorable feedback. I would like to leave you with this thought from Luke 6:37, "Do not judge and you will not be judged. Do not condemn and you will not be condemned. Forgive and you will be forgiven."
Pedigo has invited all of us to come by the shelter for a tour, which he hopes will make us all a supporter and lover of the homeless, and I can attest to that personally. I pray that you will decide to take that tour and join in assisting the homeless of our community.
