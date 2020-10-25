You do not have to be a Christian to be pro-life, but you do have to be pro-life to be a Christian. The slaughter of tiny, helpless, innocent, unborn babies is NOT a Christian behavior.
Kentucky Right to Life Association – Political Action Committee (KRLA-PAC) exists solely to help elect pro-life candidates to public office. They send questionnaires to candidates, and they carefully evaluate their responses. They examine the official voting record of incumbents, and sometimes they also interview the candidates.
KRLA-PAC has endorsed Donald Trump for a second term as the U.S. president and Mike Pence for a second term as vice president.
They have also endorsed Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, First District Congressman James Comer, Second District Congressman Brett Guthrie, 13th District State Representative D.J. Johnson and 15th District State Representative Melinda Gibbons Prunty for another term.
President Trump is the first president to speak in person at the March for Life event, which has been held on the Mall near the White House every January for about 50 years. This event commemorates the infamous Roe v. Wade decision, which legalized the slaughter of over 50 million innocent unborn babies. He has also appointed three pro-life conservative jurists to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court.
Dr. Carol Tobias, president of National Right to Life, said, “no U.S. senator has has done more for unborn babies than Mitch McConnell.”
Please join me in voting pro-life. Please vote for Trump, Pence, McConnell, Comer, Guthrie, Johnson and Prunty.
Terry Miller
Hartford
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.