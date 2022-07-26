A recent opinion posted in the Reader's Write section raises the same, tired rhetoric of rape, incest and choice. These are semantics that have been used for almost 50 years in the abortion debate.
According to the Guttmacher Institute, an estimated 930,160 abortions took place in the United States in 2020, most of which were not from rape or incest. That is a false argument in the abortion debate.
Now that the truth is coming out, we know that science shows that life begins at conception, regardless of how that life was conceived. Many pro-abortion advocates claim to be “pro-choice” but at the same time vandalize and defund pregnancy crisis centers. Are these not “choices” that a mother should have? Alternatives to abortion should be included for people who claim to be “pro-choice.”
Then, the opinion goes on to discuss contraception. These are simple scare tactics to get everyone concerned and deflect from what is really at stake, the life of a preborn child.
In November you will have a chance to vote for a Kentucky constitutional amendment. Choosing yes on #2 of this amendment protects life and also means there will be no government funding for abortions.
As pro-life Kentuckians, we must vote "yes" on Amendment 2 (HB 91) on Nov. 8.
Director, Right to Life of Owensboro
