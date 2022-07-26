A recent opinion posted in the Reader's Write section raises the same, tired rhetoric of rape, incest and choice. These are semantics that have been used for almost 50 years in the abortion debate.

According to the Guttmacher Institute, an estimated 930,160 abortions took place in the United States in 2020, most of which were not from rape or incest. That is a false argument in the abortion debate.

