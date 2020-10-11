I have known Tom Watson nearly all my life. He has always been kind, bright, talented, honest and determined. Tom has shown himself to be someone who can overcome obstacles in his personal life and in his business.
With many issues facing our city, Tom has proven to be a problem solver and a creative leader. He has given his time and talent to make sure the city we love is ready to meet all challenges. We are lucky to have someone with his proven leadership again that's seeking to serve Owensboro as its mayor. I urge you to vote for Tom Watson.
Darla Barker
Owensboro
