As some businesses are able to work from home and some continue to operate, while others are shuttered, we all have the same duty ... keep our family’s safe, keep our fellow Americans safe, help one another, and continue to get those products out there that are needed in these trying times.
If you can’t social distance due to the scope of work you may be performing, please use personal safety protection like dust masks, safety glasses/goggles, gloves, etc. People who work in places where there is equipment, computers, touch screens, etc., that many employees interact with should be diligently cleaning these surfaces with approved products.
Due to shortages of health safety products you may have to get creative ... use rags or cloths as masks if none are available. Safety glasses and/or goggles and gloves should all still be readily available. Alcohol and water (look up ratio of water to alcohol) can be used if hand sanitizer isn’t available. Wash hands regularly and keep hands away from face. This all is in order to battle this horrible virus. We are going to have to be vigilant in our efforts and do our part as Americans to end it.
Sean Leibfried
Utica
