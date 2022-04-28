I am very concerned about the future of our country because of our failure to protect the weakest among us, infants in the womb.
In a predominantly Christian nation, I find it abhorrent that we allow a procedure that kills an infant in the womb throughout virtually all nine months of pregnancy. There are even Christians who fill pews every weekend and vote in support of this barbaric procedure by backing the Democrat party, the party that has enshrined this culture of death in their party platform every election cycle.
We will all have to answer for our action, or lack of action, in this area when we stand one day before the throne of God in judgment at the conclusion of our earthly lives.
Votes matter, not just in our time, but in eternity as well. We are judged by how we treat the most vulnerable among us, the unborn. How will you be judged?
Mark A. Potts
Owensboro
