I was at the Freedom Walk at the Daviess County Courthouse on Sept. 11. People were there to remember those who died in the 9/11 terrorist attacks on America 20 years ago. There was a good crowd, but there should have been 1,000 people there — or 10,000.
Thoughts of tragedy and sadness gave way to images of courage and selflessness and compassion. It was a tough day to remember, but we came together as a country on that day, Sept. 11, 2001.
I thought of the Daniel Pitino Shelter. The shelter is named for Rick and Joanne Pitino’s infant son who died very young. Daniel’s uncle, Billy Minardi, died in the 9/11 attack at the World Trade Center in New York. I still think of Rick and Joanne and their family as Kentuckians forever because they shared Daniel’s name and his spirit with our community. Daniel’s spirit lives on through good works at the shelter.
There are many people that are still struggling, still hurting. We need to help them. There are many good causes to give to, to volunteer for: Help Office, Daniel Pitino Shelter, St. Benedict’s Homeless Shelter, Crossroads, St. Joseph Peace Mission, Habitat for Humanity, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and many more.
If you think that the division in this country is too deep, our differences are too many and you get fighting mad, I have an idea. Join forces with your family, your opponents, your friends and your enemies and fight on, united together to help others. Fight against sickness, against hate, against hunger and against homelessness. Fight for justice, for education and for freedom.
Bert Barker
Owensboro
