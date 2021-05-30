We have a moral obligation to address poverty
Last week was a historic week for our country. At a press conference on the Hill, Rep. Barbara Lee (CA-13) and Rep. Pramila Jayapal (WA-07) unveiled a congressional resolution, calling for a Third Reconstruction. This resolution demands that our nation address poverty and low-wealth by building up from the bottom.
Drawing on the transformational history of the First Reconstruction following the Civil War and the Second Reconstruction of the civil rights struggles of the 20th century, the Third Reconstruction is a revival of our constitutional commitment to establish justice, provide for the general welfare, end decades of austerity and recognize that policies that center around the 140 million are also good economic policies that can heal and transform the nation.
This resolution recognizes that in order to build a true Third Reconstruction, we must simultaneously deal with the interlocking injustices of systemic racism, poverty, ecological devastation, the denial of health care, militarism and the distorted moral narrative of religious nationalism that blames the poor instead of the systems that cause poverty.
As a nation, we can no longer return to business as usual. I am standing with the Poor People’s Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival and will be in Louisville on June 7 at Mazzoli Federal Building at noon EST to demand all of our U.S. representatives in Kentucky sign onto the Resolution: Realizing a Third Reconstruction: A Moral and Political Commitment to Fully Address Poverty and Low-Wealth in America by Building Up from the Bottom.
Mary Danhauer
Owensboro
