During our recent Kentucky legislative session, one bill was highlighted because of its strong, bipartisan support. Senate Bill 9 passed the House 70-16 and passed the Senate 30-2, yet it was vetoed by our governor.
The question that begs to be answered is, why would Governor Andy Beshear veto a bill that had overwhelming support from both political parties? The answer is that Senate Bill 9 was a “born alive” infant protection bill, and that would not be acceptable to the governor’s Planned Parenthood friends.
Each day I watch the governor’s briefings, and I hear him exhort us to stay at home because this shows compassion. As we tally the deaths he reminds us that each one is a real individual, not just a number. He says protecting the vulnerable among us is a test of our humanity. Governor, I submit to you that by bowing to the far-left agenda you chose not to protect the most vulnerable of all Kentuckians. You failed the test of humanity.
Alice Tooley
Owensboro
