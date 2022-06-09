We need bipartisan support for policies that address the Alzheimer’s crisis
In Kentucky, more than 75,000 people over age 65 are living with the devastating disease of Alzheimer’s, and over 150,000 family caregivers are struggling to provide care. For many years, I was one of those caregivers for my dad who died from this disease in 2018. In his honor, I am now an advocate and community educator for the Alzheimer’s Association.
Recently, I attended the Alzheimer’s Impact Movement in Washington, DC. It was an amazing experience as over 600 advocates from across our nation participated in 500 meetings with members of Congress. We turned the hill “purple” as we encouraged Congress to prioritize legislative action for Alzheimer’s and other dementia.
I had the honor to meet with U.S. Rep. Brett Guthrie, who continues to be a strong supporter. I specifically urged his support of the bipartisan NAPA Reauthorization Act and the Alzheimer’s Accountability Act.
As Americans grow older, so does the number of people diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease. By 2050, the number of people age 65 and older with Alzheimer’s is projected to reach almost 13 million, barring the development of a medical breakthrough.
Please join me and the Alzheimer’s Association in encouraging Congress to invest in policies that address the crisis of Alzheimer’s disease. I believe we are close to finding some revolutionary treatments. To learn more, visit alzimpact.org.
Cindy Sheriff
Owensboro
