We need leaders who are willing to listen to all constituents
I am Michael Johnson, and I am the Democratic nominee for Kentucky state representative, District 13. I love Kentucky, I love the people of Kentucky, and I believe together we can make Kentucky the best it can be!
I understand that our demographics are changing and our families are changing, but the status quo remains the same. This presents barriers that hinder the progress of Kentucky and we continue to fall behind other states. I believe in teamwork and working with all stakeholders in order to bring a positive change that affects the quality of life for all people of Kentucky.
I believe that the bills our state lawmakers pass must be in the best interest of all people in the state of Kentucky. This requires listening to all constituents and writing policies that reflect and impact our communities locally and at the state level in a productive manner.
When it’s all said and done, our people are our most valuable asset. Human infrastructure must be the primary focus for our state, such as mental illness, drug addiction, gun violence, homelessness, inadequate health care for families and the elderly, educational system, food insecurity, farmers are struggling, and COVID-19 recovery.
These issues cost Kentucky taxpayers millions of dollars every year, and those dollars can be spent on the root causes. I am asking for your vote on Nov. 8, 2022, and together we can make Kentucky safer, healthier and more prosperous for all families.
Michael Johnson
Owensboro
