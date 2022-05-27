Compassion conquered skepticism and distrust
Back in my day, the 1980s-1990s, when we heard of suffering and grief, we started with, “Oh, that’s terrible!” and “How can I/we help?”, not “Oh, I bet this is all a hoax,” or “I bet they’re all lying.”
Compassion conquered skepticism and distrust. People were innocent until proven otherwise, especially those suffering.
If you’re hearing about monkeypox and you’re more concerned with whether or not it’s a political hoax or stunt than you are about the people legitimately suffering from the virus around the world, check your heart.
These days, I wonder if the skeptics would question the very existence of AIDS or the African famines where people died. We are living in a culture of death. We’re so numb to it that we’ve lost the ability to cherish the gift that life is!
Changing this starts with every person reading this. Start now. Why wait?
Carey Ann Atherton
Owensboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.