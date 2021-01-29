As we celebrated a new year, let's look at some of the things that have changed: COVID-19 has destroyed our country; too many people have died and a lot more will die; businesses have closed and jobs lost and many more will close; and we also ushered in a new president.
Neighbors need to start helping each other the way we did in the 70s. God said to love one another as he loved us. Everyone matters in my view. All I can say is God bless America and the people who live in it.
Clay Basham
Maceo
