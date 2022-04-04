Reader’s Write
The United States of America is one of the world’s largest oil exporters! Look it up. How can we be short of oil when we export more than we import? The Alaskan pipeline comes down to the U.S. and straight onto ships to overseas. We ship Alaskan oil to China. Why not divert some of it to replace the Russian oil or does it speak the wrong language? Has it forgotten its mother tongue?
Phillip Parkhill
Hawesville, KY
